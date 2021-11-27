Log in
Gala Inauguration of “Textiles Week” at India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020,

11/27/2021 | 09:20am EST
Ministry of Textiles
Gala Inauguration of "Textiles Week" at India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020,

EPCH represents Handicrafts Exporters Fraternity in "Textiles Week" at Dubai Expo 2020,
Posted On: 27 NOV 2021 7:22PM by PIB Delhi

The 'Textiles Week' was inaugurated by Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles along with Shri Jay Karan Singh, Trade Advisor at India Pavilion in "DUBAI EXPO' 2020 in the presence of heads of participating Export Promotion Councils, yesterday. An interactive session on the 'Sourcing and Investment Destination for Textiles Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - A Game Changer' was also organised at the Dubai Expo. The objective of the interaction was to project India's commitment towards attracting investments in the Textile Sector so as to enhance production and thereby exports.

In his address Chairman EPCH, Shri Raj Kumar Malhotra, said that the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the biggest platforms that offers a golden opportunity to showcase India to the world and project the country as the next hub for growth and innovation. The Expo will be open seven days a week, from 10 am to 12 pm (midnight) from Saturday to Wednesday and 10 am to 2 am (night) (Thursday and Friday). Website: https://indiaexpo2020.com/

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R.K. Verma, Executive Director-Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), informed that handicrafts is one of the important exports from the Cottage sector of the country and has immense potential in the overseas market. With the exports of around US$ 3500 million, the handicrafts of India are sold across the globe and India is one of the preferred destination of the overseas buyers for sourcing home, lifestyle, fashion, furniture and textiles items from India.

The Dubai Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022 with 192 participating country Pavilions. Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal inaugurated the India Pavilion on 1st October, 2021. The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai reflects India's commitment to the philosophy of लोका: समस्ता: सुखिनोभवन्तु (LokahSamastahSukhinoBhavantu), which means, "May everyone, in the whole world, be happy." Informed Mr. Raj Kumar Malhotra, Chairman EPCH.

EPCH is a nodal agency under Ministry of Textiles for promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projecting India's image abroad as a reliable supplier of high quality handicrafts goods & services. The Handicrafts exports during the seven months of current financial year from April to October, 2021-22 is Rs. 19119.48 Crores registering a growth of over 50.88% over the same period last year.

*******

DJN/TFK



HOT NEWS