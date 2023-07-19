Galantas Gold Corp - Owner of Omagh open pit gold mine in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland - Drills around 20 grams per tonne of gold over 1.7 metres targeting the Kearney vein development at the Omagh project. Adds a new surface drilling program is underway at Omagh to test a predicted dilation zone at Joshua vein, which has the potential to host higher widths of mineralisation.

Chief Executive Officer Mario Stifano said: "Our drill program continues to yield positive results, improving our understanding of the high-grade gold mineralisation below the Omagh mine. We're pleased with the outcome of this final underground hole at the main Kearney Vein as we transition our drill program from underground to surface to target the other main Joshua Vein and potentially add to the number of dilation zones previously delineated from historical drilling."

Current stock price: 17.00 pence, up 1.5% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 35%

