(Alliance News) - Galantas Gold Corp on Tuesday announced its intention to start drilling at the Gairloch Project in Scotland in the coming weeks.

Galantas says that it has started drill mobilisation for an initial 800 metre program targeting the Kerry Road deposit, a gold-bearing volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit exposed at surface.

Galantas, headquartered in Toronto, also owns a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market.

The Gairloch Project, newly acquired by Galantas, is a 217 kilometre squared mineral licence area within the Loch Maree Group in northwest Scotland. It covers the Gairloch Schist Belt, a volcanic arc terrain extending over 25 kilometres.

Chief Executive Officer Mario Stifano said: "We are eager to kick-off drilling at this underexplored region of Scotland. The Gairloch Project offers a fantastic opportunity for Galantas to diversify and build its portfolio having acquired some of the best exploration ground in the country in a gold-bearing volcanogenic massive sulphide setting with known mineralization over 10 km and a number of high-priority targets that have yet to be tested."

The drill mobilisation program at the Kerry Road deposit aims to target the area's mineralised outcrops, testing its down dip south-eastwards and the lateral extension to the northeast and southwest. A deeper hole will test beneath the deposit, improving Galantas' understanding of the local geology.

The Gairloch Schist Belt area currently remains untested, and is one of multiple areas identified by Galantas for follow-up explorations.

Galantas has acquired a 100% interest and exclusive rights to explore and develop the Gairloch Project.

Shares in Galantas rose 3.9% at 25.98 pence on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

