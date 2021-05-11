Galderma : Launches CETAPHIL® Line for Sensitive Skin and New DAYLONG® Sun Protection Product in Switzerland

Galderma has expanded its consumer care portfolio in Switzerland, where the global dermatology company originated and is headquartered. The expansion offers consumers more options for their dermatology needs. The move includes the introduction of the dermatologist-recommended CETAPHIL® line for sensitive skin, as well as the expansion of the DAYLONG® brand for sun protection.

CETAPHIL is now available in Switzerland

CETAPHIL, the sensitive skincare line recommended by dermatologists worldwide, is now available in Switzerland, exclusively in pharmacies and drugstores. The entry of the CETAPHIL range into the dermo-cosmetic market means consumers now have more choice of topical skincare for sensitive skin.

Swiss consumers can now purchase the core range of CETAPHIL moisturizing creams, moisturizing lotion and gentle skin cleanser. Additionally, the CETAPHIL PRO range for special skin conditions completes the CETAPHIL portfolio. The brand enters the dermo-cosmetic market as a complementary addition to medicine products.

DAYLONG brings new packaging and product to the market

Galderma’s DAYLONG range, a market leader in sun protection in Switzerland, has expanded just in time for May, which is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

DAYLONG Face Sun to Go Lotion and Stick is practical to carry and easy to apply, offering SPF 50+ for strong protection against UVA, UVB and IR rays.

The whole DAYLONG portfolio also gets a fresh, youthful new look. DAYLONG Sensitive and DAYLONG Sport – product ranges with a proven track record in sun protection – can now be found in a modern clear packaging design, developed in collaboration with Swiss consumers.

"Galderma has been caring for the sensitive skin of millions of people worldwide, and we are excited to expand our offering in Switzerland, our home country.

These launches demonstrate Galderma’s commitment to continual development and enhancement of our brands.”WALTER GEIGER

HEAD OF CONSUMER BUSINESS UNIT GALDERMA

About CETAPHIL

CETAPHIL was developed by a leading pharmacist more than 70 years ago as a gentle, yet powerful formula to clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. CETAPHIL is the #1 dermatologist-recommended in Germany and the #1 dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand in the U.S. and is now available in Switzerland. New additions to the brand are regularly developed with the help of leading global skincare experts, providing innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect, and maintain skin health every day.

About DAYLONG

Synonymous with Swiss values of continuous research and high-quality, the DAYLONG range is one of the market leaders for sun protection in Switzerland. Since 1993, scientists and experts have worked continuously to develop existing products and is now focused on enhancing their sustainability.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world’s largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we’re in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

