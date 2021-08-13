Galileo School for Gifted Learning Partners With Building Hope to Open Second Campus in Sanford, Fla.

Students In New Facility With State-Of-The-Art Air Purification System

Building Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing unparalleled facilities, financing and services to charter schools, so more students have access to quality K-12 education nationwide, announced that its school partner – Galileo School for Gifted Learning Skyway Campus – opened for students’ first day of school this week. The Skyway Campus is serving students in grades pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

This is the second Galileo School campus in the Sanford area. The first, Riverbend Campus, was also developed by Building Hope and opened its doors to students in 2011. Today, it is a K-8 Florida Department of Education-certified High-Performing Charter School. The Riverbend Campus serves nearly 600 students in grades kindergarten through 8th grade.

Building Hope completed the project on time, from inception to execution, despite challenges presented by the pandemic. This brand-new Skyway campus is serving more than 750 students and includes a small farm to support its pre-veterinarian program – a unique example of the Galileo School’s commitment to innovative curriculum.

“The farm at our Skyway Campus is a wonderful example of our ‘passionate interests’ guiding principle,” said Skyway Principal and CEO Michelle Nunez. “We are dedicated to helping students find and nurture their interests at an early age because research proves that is one of the best ways to develop a lasting interest and hunger for knowledge and learning. We appreciate Building Hope’s incredible efforts to pull the project through and help us occupy this beautiful building. We love it!”

Building Hope Services President Richard Moreno underscores the key impact of the new facility, “Galileo’s Skyway Campus will build on Riverbend’s success and provide even more students in central Florida with access to an innovative, top-quality education.”

In addition to the support provided during building and development, Building Hope also helped both Galileo School campuses acquire and install air purifiers throughout their facilities. Through Building Hope’s purchasing program, Galileo School was able to purchase affordable technology that safely destroys 99 percent of common surface and airborne contaminates, including the virus that causes Covid-19.

“We’re so excited to help create a safer space for students and staff members in this beautiful new facility for the 2021-2022 academic year,” said Building Hope’s Program Coordinator Macarria Stovall.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation created to support education and public charter schools. Since 2003, Building Hope’s purpose has been to identify and finance viable facilities so that all students have access to a quality K-12 education. Building Hope has grown the capacity of charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services so that schools can focus on and devote more resources to educating students in underserved communities. Building Hope has supported 300 charter school projects and 150,000 students in 20 states and the District of Columbia, by providing more than $363 million in direct loans, credit enhancements, and equity investments to support $1.9 billion in school construction.

