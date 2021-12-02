Gallant Capital Invests in SJV Data Solutions and Wholesale Screening Solutions to Form Leading Background Screening Data Platform

Combined entity focuses on delivering direct-source people-data to consumer reporting agencies and risk management professionals.

Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”), a Los Angeles based investment firm, announced that it has made a strategic growth investment in both SJV Data Solutions (“SJV”) and Wholesale Screening Solutions (“WSS”), to form a leading independent provider of people-data to the background screening industry.

SJV and WSS use proprietary technologies and intelligent automation to provide mission-critical data and services, including criminal record data and court research, resume verification, medical compliance, international background screening, and continuous monitoring to consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) and other employment and tenant background screening companies. Gallant’s investment was made in partnership with SJV Founder & Chief Executive Officer Scott Vanek, WSS Founder and President Matt Lowers, and additional sellers and members of management who collectively remain material owners of the combined business. The new company will be renamed with Mr. Vanek and Mr. Lowers serving as CEO and President, respectively, of the combined business.

“There are no two better brands in the background screening supply chain,” said Jon Gimbel, Partner at Gallant. “We believe that by combining SJV and WSS, there is a tremendous opportunity to bring together best-of-breed solutions that meet the growing global need for secure, complete personal information." Anthony Guagliano, Partner at Gallant, added that “we are excited to partner with Scott, Matt, and the entire SJV and WSS organizations to further accelerate innovation, new product development, and data acquisition while maximizing scale and optimizing efficiency for customers.”

“SJV and WSS have long admired each other, and each team will bring different and complementary business process and technology strengths to bear on behalf of our customers and partners,” said Mr. Vanek. “Our clients will benefit from our shared vision to delight customers and empower the background screening industry with the people-data they need. This will enable them to make better informed business and risk management decisions through accelerated innovation and product offerings, best-in-class technology, and a nationwide network pioneered to optimize quality and efficiency.”

“This monumental evolution for WSS and SJV will help our customers access people-data faster, more accurately, and in more geographies than ever before,” said Mr. Lowers. “Our combined companies bring an impressive model to allow CRAs to capitalize on direct-source data, whether through automation or conventional research. Our customers will benefit from the power of our combined technology teams focused on a single vision for the future of people-data solutions, and from a significantly expanded footprint of direct-source data.”

Stifel advised on the sale of SJV. Baker Tilly Capital, LLC advised Lowers Risk Group, LLC on the sale of WSS.

About Gallant Capital Partners:

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes on an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, family-owned companies and management teams to maximize value and long-term, sustainable growth for portfolio companies. Gallant Capital Partners was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information please visit: www.gallantcapital.com

About SJV Data Solutions:

SJV Data Solutions, founded in 1998, is revolutionizing how CRAs help businesses make choices about hiring and maintaining their most valuable assets: people. Today, SJV leads the background screening data industry in innovation, using its proprietary technology to productize employment screening services and increase efficiency, integrity and insight for CRAs. SJV’s six targeted data solutions — SJV Connect, Criminal Record Data, Resume Verification, Medical Compliance, International Data, and Continuous Criminal Monitoring — provide the most comprehensive screening profile and empower businesses through integrations with both proprietary and third-party background screening platforms. The entire SJV team is dedicated to creating the best products and to making the world a better-informed place. For more information, please visit: www.sjvdata.com

About Wholesale Screening Solutions:

Wholesale Screening Solutions, founded in 2007, is one of the largest providers of public record research data in the U.S., with a focus primarily on criminal record data. We utilize a proven, process-driven approach that implements strict quality control practices and deploys them across a combination of our intelligent automation software, an agile team of data analysts and localized, on-site researchers. This allows WSS to obtain records directly from the authoritative source, whether court or public access portal, to ensure we deliver clients the end-to-end quality, timeliness, and accuracy they can rely on to get ahead, and stay ahead. For more information, please visit: www.wholesalescreening.com

