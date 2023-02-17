Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Galp planning to sell 10% stake in Mozambique gas project - report

02/17/2023 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Galp Energia logo

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's Galp Energia has mandated Bank of America to prepare a sale of its 10% stake in a multibillion-dollar natural gas project in Mozambique's Rovuma basin, the Negocios newspaper said on Thursday, citing an unidentified source linked to the energy sector.

There would be no lack of interest in Galp's stake as the war in Ukraine had increased the appetite for gas from international companies, the report said.

Galp declined to comment.

The energy company holds a 10% stake in a consortium exploring for natural gas in Rovuma's Area 4, in the northern Mozambique region of Cabo Delgado, which has been the target of attacks by militants.

The main shareholder with a 70% stake is Mozambique Rovuma Venture, comprising Exxon Mobil Corp, Italy's ENI and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Korea's Kogas and Mozambique's National Hydrocarbons Company ENH have 10% each.

Galp announced a deal on Monday to sell its upstream business in Angola to SOMOIL for about $830 million. Its Angolan output comes from mature fields with declining production while its main upstream business is in Brazil.

Galp shares were up 1% at 11.815 euros($12.61) on Euronext Lisbon in afternoon trading.

($1 = 0.9373 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.79% 35.28 Delayed Quote.6.52%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.50% 5.5225 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.29% 115.73 Delayed Quote.5.23%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.69% 114.4302 Real-time Quote.-40.74%
Latest news "Economy"
03:17aChina launches climate prediction model for wind and solar power
RE
03:17aGerman airports strike grounds almost 300,000 passengers
RE
03:12aIndia's RBI suspected of selling dollars in NDF to keep rupee above 83/USD - bankers
RE
03:09aThai PM to dissolve parliament before term ends next month
RE
03:06aChina's Xi plans 'peace speech' on Ukraine invasion anniversary, Italy min says
RE
03:06aGalp planning to sell 10% stake in Mozambique gas project - report
RE
03:03aTaiwan defence minister unsure about reported visit of U.S. official
RE
03:01aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower on US Rate Rise Jitters
DJ
02:58aUK's Purplebricks starts strategic review, warns of wider core loss
RE
02:54aSyrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region-report
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
3Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
4Stocks end higher after strong retail sales data
5Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Eli Lilly, Activision Blizzard, Idexx ..

HOT NEWS