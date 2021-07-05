Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Galton Voysey : Wins Leading Brand Developer of the Year at HKMOL Awards 2021

07/05/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is delighted to announce it has been named Leading Brand Developer of the Year, at Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony (HKMOL) 2021. The prestigious award recognises Galton Voysey’s position as a leader in brand development, while acknowledging their highly innovative direct-to-consumer approach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005043/en/

As a company whose vision is to be the leading developer of direct-to-consumer brands, the award marks an important milestone in defining Galton Voysey’s vision of excellence and places them at the forefront of a highly competitive industry.

Presented by CORPHUB, Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony showcases enterprises that are on the rise, celebrating their efforts and achievements and recognising their position as industry leaders. Their ‘Leading Brand Developer of the Year’ award is the gold standard in measuring exceptional performance attributed to brand development.

All awardees were selected by an independent committee lead by industry experts, members of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and editorial professionals. Those awarded cover a vast range of fields and industries, and include notable companies such as Bimbo Concept, K11 Concepts Limited and Pinnacle Performance, among others.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:14aNESTLE S A  : Nestlé joins industry movement for more sustainable food systems in Europe
PU
04:14aRIB SOFTWARE  : René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022
EQ
04:12aSTRONGPOINT  : signs long-term agreement with REMA 1000 to supply CashGuard Cash Management solutions
AQ
04:10aSCHRODERS  : invests in Natural Capital Research
PU
04:08aDR REDDY LABORATORIES  : Subsidiaries Financials Part A
PU
04:08aECB Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA)
PU
04:08aMOGO AUTO  : Takes Lead in Commercialization of China Autonomous Driving Technology
BU
04:06aMODERNA  : Canada to receive 3.7 million more COVID-19 doses this week
AQ
04:06aAIRBUS  : built European Robotic Arm ready for Space
PU
04:06aAIRBUS  : space engineers have installed ESA's European Robotic Arm (ERA) onto the Russian Multipurpose Laboratory ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi says app removal may hurt revenue, other U.S-listed Chinese firms probed
2Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
3WIENERBERGER AG : PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level
4AB VOLVO : VOLVO B : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
5Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply

HOT NEWS