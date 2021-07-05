Galton Voysey : Wins Leading Brand Developer of the Year at HKMOL Awards 2021

Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is delighted to announce it has been named Leading Brand Developer of the Year, at Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony (HKMOL) 2021. The prestigious award recognises Galton Voysey’s position as a leader in brand development, while acknowledging their highly innovative direct-to-consumer approach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005043/en/

As a company whose vision is to be the leading developer of direct-to-consumer brands, the award marks an important milestone in defining Galton Voysey’s vision of excellence and places them at the forefront of a highly competitive industry.

Presented by CORPHUB, Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony showcases enterprises that are on the rise, celebrating their efforts and achievements and recognising their position as industry leaders. Their ‘Leading Brand Developer of the Year’ award is the gold standard in measuring exceptional performance attributed to brand development.

All awardees were selected by an independent committee lead by industry experts, members of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and editorial professionals. Those awarded cover a vast range of fields and industries, and include notable companies such as Bimbo Concept, K11 Concepts Limited and Pinnacle Performance, among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005043/en/