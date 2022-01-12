Galvanize Climate Solutions Appoints Nicole Systrom as Chief Impact Officer

Systrom, An Advisor to Climate-Tech Founders and Funders, Will Oversee Impact Management and Measurement at the Investment Platform

Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”), the mission-driven investment platform created to provide the capital, expertise and partnerships necessary to produce and scale vital and urgent climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Nicole Systrom as Chief Impact Officer. In this new role, Systrom will oversee impact management and measurement, lead the platform’s science and technology team, advise on policy and regulatory affairs, and help identify promising climate innovations for investment.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicole to our growing team as we work to accelerate the clean energy transition ecosystem through business and civic leadership,” said Tom Steyer, who launched Galvanize with Katie Hall in September. “Addressing the climate crisis will require activism, public-sector solutions and private-sector investments. Nicole’s experience harnessing private-sector impact investments for climate-focused innovators and knowledge of climate policy will be valuable assets to Galvanize.”

Systrom, who assumes the role this month, has more than 13 years of experience in the climate and clean energy space. She is the founder of Sutro Energy Group, a consultancy that advises climate-tech entrepreneurs and investors interested in addressing climate change. Earlier in her career, Systrom worked at TerraPass, a venture-backed startup where she managed a project portfolio that reduced 250,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions across the United States. She also worked at the nonprofit Pacific Forest Trust. She is board chair of Prime Coalition and serves on the board of Activate.org. Systrom is also a member of the President’s Council at Ceres, a nonprofit focused on sustainability challenges.

“The climate crisis is an existential threat that calls for a scientific and investment revolution to tackle it,” said Systrom. “I’m excited to be part of a team that is 100% focused on closing the climate investment gap by identifying, creating and scaling companies that contribute meaningful solutions to the climate crisis.”

ABOUT GALVANIZE CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Galvanize Climate Solutions, launched in September 2021 by Tom Steyer and Katie Hall, is a mission-driven investment platform that will provide capital, expertise and partnerships necessary to produce and scale vital and urgent climate solutions. Galvanize is purpose-built to accelerate decarbonization efforts by integrating climate-focused investment with global activism. Galvanize aims to combine investment, technical, policy and communications expertise under one roof. Despite the progress that has already been made surrounding the climate crisis, there is still a significant gap between where we are headed and what the natural world needs to secure a livable future. Galvanize will help to close that gap by driving innovation, leadership and significant private sector investment in climate-focused companies and innovations.

