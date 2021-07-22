Log in
Galvanize and Waymark Tech Partner to Modernize GRC Programs with Automated Regulatory Compliance

07/22/2021 | 09:03am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize, a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announces a strategic partnership with Waymark Tech, a UK-based regulatory technology firm providing global regulatory insight and analytics to private and public sectors. The partnership will expand the regulatory content and capabilities available in Galvanize’s AI-powered HighBond platform, further reducing costs and risks for its customers.

To manage risk effectively, compliance managers must keep up with ever-evolving regulatory requirements and changes. Waymark offers real-time updated datasets for compliance teams to review and triage regulatory alerts. Through the partnership, HighBond users will have access to Waymark’s Horizon Scanner, a unified source for all regulatory news that saves hours of daily manual effort in compliance teams, and Obligation Identification, which uses proprietary AI to identify, extract and track obligations to quickly focus on those most relevant to a business. The tools will be fully integrated into the HighBond platform, giving users assurance that their programs consistently meet all regulatory standards.

“Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Waymark, Galvanize constantly builds on the value we provide to GRC professionals,” says Andrew Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Galvanize. “In the business of managing risk, GRC professionals can’t afford to miss anything. The integration with Waymark’s extensive library of regulatory content will allow our customers to not only stay on top of regulatory alerts necessary to remain compliant, but also to automatically make the updates as they happen.”

“Galvanize’s HighBond platform streamlines risk and compliance management, making GRC programs more strategic for their users,” said Mark Holmes, Founder and CEO of Waymark. “The integration of our content tools—Horizon Scanner and Obligation Identification—provides compliance teams with a single source for all regulatory news and enhances this streamlining, saving significant daily manual effort.”

About Galvanize:
Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

About Waymark:
Waymark Tech is a UK-based RegTech firm that provides global regulatory insight and analytics to public and private sector organizations. Driven by a combination of innovative technology, AI, Machine Learning and human expertise, Waymark’s award-winning natural language processing capabilities are used by a range of institutions, including policymakers in UK government, regulators, compliance supervisors, professional services firms, and financial institutions. Read more about Waymark at www.waymark.tech.

Media Contact
Peter McCormack
galvanize@highwirepr.com


Primary Logo


