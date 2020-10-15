Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Galveston Diet Founder Shares 6 Menopause Busting Foods for World Menopause Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

GALVESTON, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galveston Diet, the first and only nutrition program designed for women in menopause by a board-certified OBGYN, Dr. Mary Claire Haver shares the top six foods to help with menopause symptoms in honor of World Menopause Day, October 18th.  Through the end of the month the online signature program is available for $47.20 (originally $59) – 20% off the one lifetime fee.  Members of the program have access to meal plans, recipes, shopping lists, videos and tips.

"During menopause our hormones are drastically changing; in addition, one's metabolism significantly slows down at this stage of life," said Dr. Haver. "Strategically altering our diet for our benefit is absolutely crucial to maintaining our 'best selves.'"

Studies show that by eating a diet rich in these six foods, women report obtaining more mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced feelings of stress during menopause. Dr. Haver encourages women to add the below foods to their diet to feel their best.

  • Leafy Greens – packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber but low in calories. A diet rich in leafy greens has shown to reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and mental decline, as well as help with middle age weight loss. Not only are they delicious, but also provide a great source of calcium and vitamin D, which promote bone strength (osteoporosis, the weakening of bones, is one of the main health issues during menopause).
  • Salmon – high protein content and anti-inflammatory while also high in omega-3 fatty acids. The added protein is protective against the decrease in muscle mass associated with menopause.
  • Citrus Fruits – phenomenal health benefits, especially pertaining to hot flashes and night sweats, which are common menopause symptoms. The primary benefits are increased hydration, but these fruits also contain antioxidants which help with middle age weight loss.
  • Greek Yogurt– Greek yogurt contains protein, calcium, and vitamin D; together, these prevent bloating and are a great, nutritious source of probiotics.
  • Nuts – Nuts are unique in that they are relatively low in carbohydrates and packed with healthy fats that not only lower inflammation but decrease "hunger" between meals as they don't raise our blood sugars. Although calorie rich, a diet rich in nuts has been proven to promote menopause weight loss in numerous studies.
  • Avocado – packed with healthy fats, fiber and nutrients (potassium, B vitamins, etc) studies have shown that a diet rich in avocado (vs placebo) had lower cholesterol levels, lower triglycerides and increases in the "good" cholesterol, and lower cataract risks. Avocados are not only packed with antioxidants, they also increase antioxidant absorption from other foods, which is great for menopause weight gain help.

The Galveston Diet is dedicated to helping women reach their health and wellness goals through an anti-inflammatory approach to nutrition. For more information visit www.galvestondiet.com, follow on Facebook @thegalvestondiet and Instagram @thegalvestondiet

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galveston-diet-founder-shares-6-menopause-busting-foods-for-world-menopause-day-301153525.html

SOURCE The Galveston Diet

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pEARTH LIFE SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:01pAFRICA ENERGY : Announces Shareholder Approval and Update on Pending Transactions
AQ
02:01pAFRICA ENERGY : Announces Shareholder Approval and Update on Pending Transactions
AQ
02:01pDONEGAL GROUP INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pISOUTSOURCE : Appoints Technology Leader Robert Lilleness to Board of Directors
BU
02:01pBLINK CHARGING : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of the Important October 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - BLNK
PR
02:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pAir Freshener Market will Showcase Positive Impact During 2020-2024 | Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pPREMIER INC. : Contracts with HHS on Data-Driven Initiative to Improve U.S. Maternal Health
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group