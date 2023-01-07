Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gambia charges eight soldiers over foiled coup

01/07/2023 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia charged eight soldiers with treason and conspiracy on Friday for their role in a foiled coup last month, the government said in a statement.

The government said on Dec. 21 that a group of soldiers had been arrested in connection with the coup attempt in the West African nation of 2.5 million people almost entirely surrounded by Senegal.

"The Gambia government this afternoon charged eight soldiers of the Gambia Armed Forces with two counts of Treason and Felony Conspiracy to Commit Treason," the statement said.

One of the soldiers was still at large, while the rest were remanded in custody, it added.

They pleaded not guilty to the first charge and did not enter a plea on the second charge, a government spokesman told Reuters.

Two civilians and a police officer were also charged earlier this week with concealment of treason and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Coup attempts are not uncommon in Gambia, which is still reeling from over two decades under former president Yahya Jammeh marked by authoritarianism and alleged abuses.

Jammeh himself seized power in 1994 and foiled several attempts to overthrow him before he lost an election in late 2016 to Adama Barrow.

The latest coup attempt was condemned by leaders of the West and Central Africa region amid wider concerns about the region's stability. There has been no information on who was behind it or whether it was linked to the previous regime.

West Africa has witnessed six successful military coups since 2020, marking a backslide of democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its "coup belt" moniker.

Chad's government on Thursday said its security forces had foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilise the country, which is already under transitional rule.

(Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.71% 468.83 Real-time Quote.1.29%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.40% 156.8 Real-time Quote.1.48%
Latest news "Economy"
03:08aRussia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea's Sevastopol
RE
03:04aAir India grounds crew over handling of unruly passenger on flight
RE
02:18aMali leader pardons Ivorian soldiers, suspends 46 prison sentences
RE
02:15aGambia charges eight soldiers over foiled coup
RE
02:13aCongo M23 rebels hand back army base amid suspected ceasefire breaches elsewhere
RE
02:10aNearly 200 people in Himalayan town evacuated after homes develop cracks
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:56aActivists accuse India of lapses in genetically modified mustard approval
RE
01:26aProtesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks
2CES technology trade show adopts social theme
3Cuba spy Ana Belen Montes released after 20 years behind bars
4China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID
5Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company

HOT NEWS