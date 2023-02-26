Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations

02/26/2023 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past the Casino Lisboa operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Authorities in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, said on Sunday they would drop COVID 19-related mask requirements for most locations, except for public transportation, hospitals and a handful of other areas.

The rule change takes effect from Monday, the government said in a statement on its website.

"The epidemic situation in Macau has continuously remained stable over the last two months," it said.

"Making reference from the anti-epidemic experience world wide, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre will adjust its mask-wearing requirements."

The neighbouring Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong, one of the last places globally that still imposes a mask mandate, extended its requirement until March 8, although the authorities have said they hope to drop it as quickly as possible.

Hong Kong and Macau both followed China's zero-COVID policy for much of the past three years. Hong Kong started unwinding its stringent COVID rules last year but mask-wearing has remained constant since 2020.

Residents of mainland China are not required to wear masks outdoors, although authorities encourage them to do so in public indoor areas such as airports and train stations.

Macau's government said that individuals who develop flu-like symptoms should wear a mask when going out and that members of the public should carry face masks with them when commuting around the city.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:15a27 dead in southern Italy after suspected migrant shipwreck - reports
RE
03:00aUK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
AN
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:32aThousands without power amid California winter storms
RE
02:07aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information
RE
01:55aUkraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
RE
01:46aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts - the infor…
RE
01:22aGambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations
RE
01:20aAustralian professor among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea - report
RE
12:14aAustralia's treasurer says curbing inflation remains economic 'main game'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
2China's EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023
3Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
4Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
5Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Mos..

HOT NEWS