Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GameStop mania drives jump in Aussie miner with similar stock code

01/28/2021 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares in small Australian nickel and cobalt explorer GME Resources jumped as much as 53% on Thursday, apparently driven by the similarity of its stock ticker code to U.S. retail investor darling GameStop.

GME Resources stock closed up 13% at 8.5 Australian cents, or a gain of one cent on the day, giving up most of its gains of four cents in early trade, when it reached A$0.115 ($0.0878). It rose 14% on Wednesday.

"There are people buying the stock for shits and giggles, just because of the ticker symbol," said market analyst Kyle Rodda of brokerage IG Markets in Melbourne.

"It's all caught up in this GameStop dynamic," he said.

"It's got nothing to do with the company and entirely to do with this mad phenomenon that we're seeing at the moment where these Redditers looking to swarm into these stocks and play around with the market a little bit for their own amusement."

Shares of U.S. videogame retailer GameStop have soared about 17-fold since Jan. 12 as small investors, organising on social media, have piled in and forced professional short-sellers to abandon their positions with heavy losses.

A spokesman for GME Resources was not available for comment. However, Managing Director Peter Sullivan told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper the surge caught him by surprise.

"When I opened my share tracking app and saw it was at 9.4 cents, I was stunned," he told the paper. "It just went bang, and I thought: 'Well, what's going on here? Is there something about my own company that I don't know?'"

"Eventually my brother's son, who works in Sydney, told us it was about speculation to do with the ticker GME," he said. "I was hoping to be able to say it was more to do with our world-class nickel projects."

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.19% 0.76339 Delayed Quote.0.77%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -1.41% 770 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57aOil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar
RE
12:50aGARTNER : Predicts 40% of Boards Will Have a Dedicated Cybersecurity Committee by 2025
PU
12:49aFEDEX TO RELOCATE HONG KONG-BASED PILOTS TO SAN FRANCISCO TO AVOID QUARANTINE : memo
RE
12:40aPhilippine economy shrinks at slower pace in fourth quarter, posts record contraction in 2020
RE
12:37aDollar stands stall as global stock rally fizzles
RE
12:37aDollar stands stall as global stock rally fizzles
RE
12:34aGameStop mania drives jump in Aussie miner with similar stock code
RE
12:19aU.S. economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
RE
12:14aEXCLUSIVE : Samsung, Hyundai, Daewoo prepare for Petrobras oil platform tender - sources
RE
12:02aSouth Korea's January exports likely to grow for third month underpinning recovery momentum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
4FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : scores earnings beat on holiday retail advertising; Apple privacy changes loom
5EXPLAINER: How retail traders squeezed Wall Street for bets against GameStop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ