GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours

03/23/2021 | 06:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a GameStop in New York

(Reuters) -GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it may sell new shares as the U.S. video game retailer that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more-than 800% surge in its stock price since January.

Shares of the brick-and-mortar retailer gyrated after hours and were last down 11%, adding to a loss of over 6% during the regular trading session.

The company reported a dip in quarterly net sales, which also missed analysts' expectations, and a decline in gross margins.

GameStop commented about the potential share offering in a regulatory filing for fourth-quarter earnings which showed a return to profitability, with 175% growth in e-commerce sales.

GameStop also warned in its filing that "a large number of shares" available for future sale could hurt its stock price.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock. The company's valuation surged as high as $34 billion, more than Best Buy Co Inc.

Retail investors eagerly awaited the earnings report and the earnings call with analysts hit full capacity at least 45 minutes before it was due to start, forcing some to live stream the event on YouTube or Twitch.

Denizens of Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum have celebrated GameStop's rallies and exhorted one another to hold onto the shares when they have dropped.

Many on the forum were disappointed after GameStop did not provide an outlook to justify its outsized valuation, and the stock's losses deepened immediately after the company's presentation concluded.

GameStop executives did not take questions on the call.

"Why is everyone disappointed?," wrote Reddit user adithya_chittem. "I honestly felt the fundamentals have gotten much stronger. Why is everyone freaking out?"

Many market pundits have urged GameStop to take advantage of its vastly increased share price to sell new shares to fund its turnaround.

However, the company decided it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings, Reuters reported last month.

This was despite GameStop having already registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in December to sell $100 million worth of stock through an at-the-market offering (ATM).

"Since January 2021, we have been evaluating whether to increase the size of the ATM program and whether to potentially sell shares of our Class A Common Stock under the increased ATM Program during the course of fiscal 2021, primarily to fund the acceleration of our future transformation initiatives and general working capital needs," GameStop said in a regulatory filing.

"We have been evaluating whether to increase" is not a firm statement that they intend to issue any stock, but it at least says they are considering doing so," noted Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, adding he thought "they are getting overly conservative legal advice, and I think they should sell stock at current levels to firm up the balance sheet."

Top shareholder Ryan Cohen, billionaire co-founder of online pet supplies retailer Chewy Inc, is trying to transition GameStop into an ecommerce juggernaut challenging big-box retailers Target and Walmart, and technology firms such as Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.

He faces an uphill battle as more consumers move to downloading games digitally or streaming.

Since his arrival, the company has seen two top executives depart, including chief financial officer Jim Bell. It said on Tuesday it appointed former Amazon executive Jenna Owens as Chief Operating Officer in March.

GameStop said it would boost the speed of delivery services, expand product offerings and hire people experienced in e-commerce. The company notched a ninth straight quarterly decline in overall sales, but investors were encouraged by a nearly three-fold jump in global e-commerce sales in 2020.

Net sales fell to $2.12 billion for the ninth straight quarter of declines. Analysts on average had expected $2.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted net income rose to $90.7 million, or $1.34 per share from $83.8 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)

By Tiyashi Datta and Uday Sampath Kumar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC. 6.93% 11.72 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
BEST BUY CO., INC. -1.78% 118.81 Delayed Quote.18.44%
CAPITAL LIMITED -1.52% 65 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
CHEWY, INC. -1.39% 84.69 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
GAMESTOP CORP. -6.55% 181.75 Delayed Quote.932.32%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.67% 237.58 Delayed Quote.3.57%
ONE -4.20% 11.85 Delayed Quote.14.86%
WALMART INC. 1.19% 133.94 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
