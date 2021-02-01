Log in
GameStop short-squeeze losses at $12.5 billion YTD - Ortex data

02/01/2021 | 11:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: People enter a GameStop store during

LONDON (Reuters) - Shorting shares in GameStop, the video game retailer at the centre of the ongoing retail trading frenzy, cost hedge funds a total $12.5 billion over January, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Monday.

The losses were inflicted by small-time investors who piled into GameStop, pushing up the shares and forcing many hedge funds to buy them back to cover losses. GameStop shares are up 1600% year-to-date.

Ortex data showed $5.9 billion worth of GameStop shares were out on loan as of Friday or 49% of the total freefloat.

In Europe, short-sellers booked $28 million loss on their bets against Cineworld. Almost 24% of its freefloat is on loan.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 0.86% 77.9 Delayed Quote.20.25%
GAMESTOP CORP. -24.87% 248.7199 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
