Gamepad Prepares for Its Presale to Provide IGO Services to Blockchain Gaming Projects

Once it is up and running, Gamepad will be the gaming industry's first decentralized initial game offering network. It will support different projects in raising funds while enabling investors to garner early positions to earn in the projects.

Feature-rich Ecosystem

Gamepad will help blockchain gaming projects in raising funds while enabling liquidity injection. As a user, you can leverage its liquidity locker, where you can store your coins for a given time to get better returns.

Moreover, its staking and farming options are different ways to earn more from the platform. One can acquaint themselves with blockchain games and NFTs while at it through its minigames feature.

Additionally, it encourages openness through its public-facing profile. One can show off their portfolio to other users, verifying their validity on the platform. Its easy-to-use interface makes the dashboard easily accessible and straightforward to navigate.

Developers are not left out of the narrative as the Gamepad decentralized launchpad allows them to deploy their creativity within the space. It also motivates users to leverage its advisory, legal, marketing, and investment services to bring their ideas to reality.

Gamepad has the ability to interact with different blockchains, facilitating interoperability. It stands as one method that the launchpad can use to improve scalability and liquidity in its ecosystem.

Earlier this week, Gamepad games announced it had joined forces with security audit firm SolidProof. The gaming launchpad landed the collaboration with SolidProof after teaming up with Poocoin and Coin sniper to market its service.

The Gamepad Tokenomics

Gamepad's token, $Gpad, has a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens. The platform will dedicate 30% of the supply to the upcoming presale on Unicrypt. As is the common practice for platforms lately, Gamepad will have weekly token burns, with 20 billion coins set aside for the process.

21% will go to liquidity injection, 5% to centralized exchange listings, 5% for marketing, 4% for the team, and 15% for airdrops. You can rest easy while investing as the platform partnered with Solidproof to perform audits on its contracts.

Meanwhile, it is the beginning of a new age for Gamepad and more projects that can benefit from its ecosystem. Gamepad has plans to undergo auditing and KYC verification from SolidProof sometime this year, although the precise date is not mentioned.

You can follow up on important announcements from the platform on its Telegram page to get precise dates on its upcoming events.

