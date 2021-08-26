Gaming And Technology Pioneer Frank Azor Joins The Board Of Eyesafe

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe Inc., the recognized world leader in blue light management technology and standards for the consumer electronics industry, today announced that gaming pioneer Frank Azor, one of the co-founders of Alienware, the world-renown premium PC gaming hardware brand, has joined the Eyesafe board of directors. Azor, who serves as the Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at high-performance computing company AMD, brings decades of experience that span technology, personal computing and gaming.

Frank Azor joins the Eyesafe Board of Directors to accelerate its penetration into the fast-growing PC gaming industry.

"It's an honor to be joining the board of Eyesafe, a truly revolutionary company that is laying track for the next generation of safe and healthy displays in consumer electronics and beyond," remarked Azor. "As the global pandemic laid bare, humans are spending the majority of their waking hours in front of screens; be it for work, learning and productivity, for entertainment and gaming, or for simply connecting with friends and loved ones. The impact of all this exposure to the blue light emitted from devices is worrisome, and Eyesafe is bringing solutions to the marketplace to solve these critical issues."

Prior to joining AMD in 2019, Azor was the Vice President and General Manager for the premium consumer product lines at Dell Technologies, including the XPS line of premium products, G-Series, and Alienware gaming systems. Prior to Dell, Azor served as a senior executive with Alienware, where he was one of the original co-founders of the iconic line of gaming PCs.

"Frank brings decades of experience and expertise to the Eyesafe board," said Justin Barrett, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eyesafe. "His deep knowledge of the gaming industry will power our expansion plans across displays targeting the consumer and gaming markets."

"I have known and respected Frank for many years, most recently as a trusted colleague while we were both at Dell," said Davis Lee, Eyesafe Chief Strategic Officer and Business Development, who previously managed Dell's global monitors business lines. "Frank is a globally recognized pioneer in the gaming business and his addition to the Eyesafe board will accelerate adoption of our standards and IP solutions across this important market."

Azor's appointment to the Eyesafe board is immediate.

Eyesafe recently ranked #5 in the computer hardware category in Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Learn more about Eyesafe for gaming at eyesafe.com/gaming.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe brings together world leaders in healthcare and consumer electronics to develop industry leading requirements for high-energy visible light (HEVL) and color performance that are based in human health. Eyesafe provides industry-leading technology to reduce high-energy blue light in consumer electronics, helping to re-design displays for human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management.

