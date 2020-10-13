Log in
Gaming Chair Market | Demand for Ergonomic Gaming Chairs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/13/2020

The gaming chair market size is poised to grow by USD 95.02 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005766/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of conventional gaming chairs can cause pain in back muscles and hands. As a result, gaming chair manufacturers have started developing ergonomically designed gaming chairs that offer full-size lumbar support, seat-side control, swivel and tilt capabilities, and neck pillow. As such products will help improve posture and allow individuals to play games for a longer period, the demand for these ergonomic gaming chairs will increase in the coming years. These factors will boost the gaming chair market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

  • The major gaming chair market growth came from the table gaming chairs segment. Table gaming chairs are used for PC gaming. The popularity of games such as PUBG and Fortnite is encouraging gamers to opt for high-end PCs for an enhanced gaming experience. Gamers also prefer gaming chairs as they can sit comfortably for long hours. These chairs provide proper back support, and some can be adjusted as per user convenience. The increasing popularity of eSports will also drive the gaming chair market growth by the table segment over the forecast period.
  • APAC was the largest gaming chair market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The emergence of APAC as a gaming hub owing to the rising number of professional gamers, the presence of leading hardware vendors, including Sony and Nintendo, and the growing disposable income will significantly influence gaming chair market growth in this region.
  • The global gaming chairs market is concentrated. AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Components Inc., DXRacer USA LLC, GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, Raidmax, Shenzhen MARK Technology Co.Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this gaming chairs market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the gaming chair market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Popularity of PC Games and Gaming Consoles will be a Key Market Trend

The growing popularity of PC games and gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox have accelerated the growth of the gaming industry. With the increasing demand for PC and console games, gaming companies are focusing on the digital distribution of their products. Several large gaming companies are selling their games on websites such as Steam or on their own platforms such as Origin of Electronic Arts. The demand for gaming consoles is also increasing from individual gamers who require a better gaming experience. Because of the enhanced gaming experience provided by products such as PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, the PC gaming and gaming console market will witness considerable growth, subsequently driving the demand for gaming chairs.

Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming chairs market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gaming chairs market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gaming chairs market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming chairs market vendors

