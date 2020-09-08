Log in
Gaming & Leisure : To Host G&L Roundtable Live Oct. 5

09/08/2020

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming & Leisure (G&L) announced the G&L Roundtable will be held live via a unique virtual format Oct. 5. The G&L Roundtable is the private, invite-only forum coveted by thought leaders in gaming and hospitality for nearly two decades.

"While I appreciated our board, colleagues and sponsors pushing us to look at all options, I was apprehensive we'd find a medium able to embrace the uniquities of the rich interaction of the Roundtable," said Jeannie Caruso, CEO of G&L.  "We aren't a tradeshow, and the value proposition of yet another virtual meeting is understandably low. In addition, I was concerned about the expertise required to architect and manage this technology effort given the time constraints. However, Scott Robins, CEO of Virtual Procurement Services called me and quite literally by the end of our call the G&L Roundtable Live was in motion," added Caruso.

"The value Jeannie has created for the industry with G&L and the Roundtable is important and this year more than ever we (vendors and properties) felt it needed to take place," Robins said.

Caruso said that just like many other organizations this year, G&L faced myriad issues like funding, sourcing, building and managing this new effort with considerable time constraints, yet  still running the day to day. "It was like building an airplane while flying in the sky. Seeing the savings VPS created first hand was incredibly impressive. But that was just the beginning," she said. Within the week Fred Brown, CIO of VPS presented Caruso with various options and led the technology process for G&L.

"And bonus, I've known Fred since he was CIO of Mohegan Sun, so the added gift of working with this level of talent, who was also a Roundtable executive was tremendous," she said.  "VPS is the company that every company in every sector should be using this year to save money.  For them to donate their time, skills and expertise is a story of generosity, mad skills and dedication to our industry worth sharing in a year with little good news."  

Caruso said she is excited to be able to bring the unique Roundtable experience to industry leaders again this fall.

"We are able to do it only because of their dedication to our industry," she said. "I am grateful to VPS and to our Board and Sponsors who are committed to the collaboration of our thought leaders for the betterment of our industry each year, but especially this year."

About Gaming & Leisure 
Gaming & Leisure is an organization and media company dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com to learn more.

Contact:
Jeannie Casuso, G&L
Jeannie@mygamingandleisure.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming--leisure-to-host-gl-roundtable-live-oct-5-301125810.html

SOURCE Gaming & Leisure


© PRNewswire 2020
