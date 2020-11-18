Log in
Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals (2020): Early ASUS, MSI & More Gaming Monitor Savings Summarized by Saver Trends

11/18/2020 | 11:41am EST

Save on gaming monitor deals from MSI, ASUS and more at the early Black Friday sale, featuring 4K, 1440p, 1080p, 27 inch, curved and flat panel monitor discounts

Black Friday 2020 researchers at Saver Trends have compared all the best early gaming monitor deals for Black Friday, including the latest deals on 24, 27 & 32 inch 4K, 1080p & 1440p curved and flat gaming monitors from ASUS, MSI, Dell and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Gaming Monitor Deals:

Best Monitor Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare hundreds more active offers available now. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ is one of the best 4K gaming monitors in the market. It has a 27 inch IPS 4K panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Other features include 1ms response time, Adaptive Sync support, HDR400 and the ASUS Eye Care technology. For people that want a lower resolution for better framerates, the MSI Optix MAG270VC2 is one of the top choices. It is a 1080p 27 inch curved gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Other features include AMD Freesync, 1ms response time and swivel/tilt/height adjustability.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
