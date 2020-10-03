Gamma storm lands in southeast Mexico, close to hurricane strength - NHC

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gamma has made
landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula in southeast Mexico off the
Caribbean Sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on
Saturday.
The storm touched down near the beach city of Tulum in the
state of Quintana Roo very close to hurricane strength, packing
maximum sustained winds near 70 miles per hour (110 kmh) with
higher gusts.
Mexico's government had issued a hurricane warning for the
east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, including popular tourist
destinations Cancun and Cozumel in Quintana Roo, NHC said in an
earlier advisory.
Gamma was expected to weaken slightly after landfall, the
Miami-based weather forecaster added.
NHC anticipated maximum rainfall of as much as 15 inches
across the northern parts of Quintana Roo and neighboring
Yucatan state, and said storm surge could lift tides as much as
3 feet above normal levels.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Daina Beth
Solomon in Mexico City;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)