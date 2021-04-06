Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gan & Lee receives EMA orphan drug designation for Phase I drug candidate GLR2007 for the treatment of glioma

04/06/2021 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee, stock code: 603087.SH), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products granted orphan drug designation for the investigational compound GLR2007, for the treatment of glioma.

Glioma is a broad term describing neuroepithelial tumors originating from glial cells of the central nervous system, including astrocytic tumors such as glioblastomas (GBM). GBM is one of the most aggressive primary brain tumors and has median survival of 12 to 15 months, despite advances in surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy1.  Gan & Lee's current clinical development program for GLR2007, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK 4/6) inhibitor, is investigating the treatment of advanced solid tumors which has the potential to provide physicians and patients with a much-needed treatment option.

"The EMA's positive decision for GLR2007's orphan drug designation is another milestone in the clinical development program as this compound was also recently granted ODD by the FDA," Dr. Michelle Mazuranic, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Gan & Lee.  The granting of an orphan designation request does not alter the standard regulatory requirements and process for obtaining market approval.

Orphan drug designation in the European Union (EU) is granted by the European Commission based on a positive opinion issued by the EMA Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products. To qualify, an investigational medicine must be intended to treat a seriously debilitating or life-threatening condition that affects fewer than five in 10,000 people in the EU, and there must be sufficient non-clinical or clinical data to suggest the investigational medicine may produce clinically relevant outcomes and the potential for significant benefit over currently approved products. The EMA orphan drug designation can provide companies with clinical protocol assistance, differentiated evaluation procedures for Health Technology Assessments in certain countries, access to a centralized marketing authorization procedure valid in all EU member states, and reduced regulatory fees. After being granted marketing approval, compounds with orphan designation are eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity.

About Gan & Lee

Gan & Lee successfully developed the first Chinese domestic biosynthetic human insulin. The company has five recombinant insulin analogs commercialized in China including long-acting glargine injection (Basalin®), fast-acting lispro injection (Prandilin®), fast-acting aspart injection (Rapilin™), mixed protamine zinc lispro injection (25R) (Prandilin®25), aspart 30 injection (Rapilin™30), reusable insulin injection pen (GanleePen™), and disposable pen needle (Ganlee Fine™).

In the future, Gan & Lee strives to achieve a comprehensive coverage in the field of diabetes diagnosis and treatment. Moving forward to advance Gan & Lee's goal of becoming a world-class pharmaceutical company, we will also take an active part in developing new chemical entities to treat various forms of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, cancer, and other therapeutics. For more information, please contact investorrelations@ganlee.us.

References

1. Galanis E, et. al. https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2005.23.622

Contact: Gina Antonucci, #: 888-288-5395, investorrelations@ganlee.us

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gan--lee-receives-ema-orphan-drug-designation-for-phase-i-drug-candidate-glr2007-for-the-treatment-of-glioma-301262904.html

SOURCE Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aDGAP-PVR  : SAP SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
07:32aDGAP-PVR  : SAP SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
07:32aDGAP-PVR  : SAP SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
07:32aCOMMERCIAL METALS CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aUK Mortgages Ltd - Second Keystone Warehouse and Progress Update
PR
07:32aSAP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:31aNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD  : Reports 9.83 Grams/Tonne Gold Over 7.6 Metres and 2.13 Grams/Tonne Gold Over 9.1 Metres Intersected at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada
AQ
07:31aKARORA RESOURCES  : Intersects 11.6% Nickel Over 4.6 Metres in a New High-Grade Discovery - "Gamma Zone - 50C" and Extends Gold Mineralized Strike Length by 400 Metres to Over 3.5 Kilometres at Beta Hunt
AQ
07:31aOLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Oncology Appoints Oncology Biotech Executive Yi Larson, MBA, to Board of Directors
AQ
07:31aABRASILVER RESOURCE  : Reports Additional High-Grade Silver and Gold Intercepts Demonstrating Considerable Extension Potential Northeast of the Known Mineralized Zone
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ