Gansu 2021 Cultural Expo and Tourism Festival to Promote Chinese Culture to the World

09/17/2021 | 11:35am EDT
DUNHUANG, China, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two cultural events will be jointly held from September 24 to 26 in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu province, to promote Chinese culture to the world. Both events were organized by the People's Government of Gansu Province, with an English website launched alongside.

The 10th Dunhuang Tour - Silk Road International Tourism Festival and the Fifth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo (SRDICE) with "Symphony Silk Road, Cultural Expo for All" as its theme, aim to showcase Silk Road civilization and promote cultural tourism exchanges through a series of forums, exhibitions, and theatrical performances.

The SRDICE is the only comprehensive international exposition in China with the theme of "One Belt, One Road" cultural exchange. The Dunhuang Tour - Silk Road International Tourism Festival is the only permanent international tourism festival named after the Silk Road. The Expo and Festival, with the Republic of Korea as the guest of honor, will expect hundreds of domestic and international participants.

The jointly hosted opening ceremony and summit of the Expo and Festival will focus on "carrying forward the silk road spirit and promoting cultural prosperity". The Expo and Festival will hold three forums, including the Dunhuang Forum, the Belt and Road Cultural Forum for Exchange and Cooperation, and the Five Liang Cultural Forum. Additional activities include the Korean Cultural Tourism and Cultural Products Exhibition and the Chang Sana Design Awards exhibition, among others. "Xuanzang's Pilgrimage to the West," a large-scale folk instrumental musical drama, will also be staged.

The Expo and Festival will be in hybrid onsite and virtual form due to Covid-19 prevention concerns. A provincial health commission leading COVID-19 prevention team has issued guidelines and emergency plans accordingly.  

Contact person: Sasa Guan

Email: tongguan@xinhuanetus.com

Tel:1-330-780-6068

Image 1: Gansu 2021 Cultural Expo and tourism festival to promote Chinese culture to the World



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Gansu 2021 Cultural Expo and tourism festival to promote Chinese culture to the World

Gansu 2021 Cultural Expo and tourism festival to promote Chinese culture to the World

