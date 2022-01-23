Gansu Revitalization and Innovation Project - P158215

The development objectives of Gansu Revitalization and Innovation Project for China are to increase income-generating opportunities, improve access to infrastructure and services, and strengthen institutional capacity of participating entities. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Increased Access to Financial Services for MSEs, aims to support private sector development through the provision of financing for new or existing...

