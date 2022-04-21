Gap cuts quarterly sales forecast on challenges at Old Navy; brand head departs

April 21 (Reuters) - Gap Inc slashed its forecast
for quarterly sales on Thursday, blaming execution challenges at
its Old Navy brand and "macro-economic dynamics", sending shares
of the retailer down 12% in extended trading.
Gap also said the head of its Old Navy brand, Nancy Green,
was leaving the company this week and the company's Chief
Executive Officer Sonia Syngal would lead the team until a
successor gets hired.
Several apparel chains, including Gap, have struggled to
keep up with rising demand and managing their inventories as
supply chain snags delay shipments.
Gap now expects first-quarter sales to decline in the low to
mid-teens percentage range from its prior guidance of mid to
high-single-digit year-over-year declines.
The retailer, which will report first-quarter results on May
26, said it had to take an "aggressive approach" to balancing
inventory that led to increased marketing promotions, especially
at Old Navy.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)