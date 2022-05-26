Gap slashes annual forecasts as inflation drains demand; shares plunge

May 26 (Reuters) - Gap Inc cut its annual sales and
profit forecasts on Thursday, becoming the latest U.S. retailer
to come under pressure from soaring costs and poor demand in the
face of decades-high inflation.
Shares of the company plunged more than 15% in extended
trading, widening this year's slump of around 37%.
Retailers including Walmart Inc and Target Corp
have also warned of tough times ahead as rising prices
of essentials force consumers to limit spending on clothing,
accessories and big-ticket purchases.
Gap said increasing costs of air freight and deeper
discounts at Old Navy - its biggest brand - dragged
first-quarter gross margins by 930 basis points to 31.5%.
"Growth at Gap Brand was also negatively impacted by the
COVID-related forced lockdowns and slowed overall demand in
China," the company said in a statement.
It now expects fiscal 2022 profit between 30 cents and 60
cents per share on an adjusted basis, compared with $1.85 to
$2.05 earlier and far lower than analysts' average estimate of
$1.34, according to Refinitiv IBES.
The Banana Republic parent also expects full-year revenue to
fall in the low- to mid-single-digit range, compared with the
low single-digit range growth it forecast earlier.
The San Fransisco-based company's dismal forecast comes in
tandem with teen apparel peers American Eagle Outfitters
and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which have also projected
weaker profits for the year.
American Eagle trimmed its operating profit forecast on
Thursday and said demand in the first quarter was "well below"
its expectations, sending its shares down nearly 5%.
"In hindsight, our plans entering the year were too
optimistic," said American Eagle Chief Executive Jay
Schottenstein.
Gap's net sales fell to $3.48 billion in the three months to
April 30 from $3.99 billion a year earlier, just a touch above
estimates of $3.46 billion.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)