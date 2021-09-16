Log in
Garage Gym Reviews Conducts Exclusive Interview With the FDNY and Donates $50,000 to Raise Awareness on the Physical Demands Required for a Life of Sacrifice

09/16/2021 | 10:46am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 9, Garage Gym Reviews pledged $50,000 in fitness equipment to help upgrade the New York Fire Department (FDNY) training facility and spread awareness on the physical demands of firefighters and their need for additional fitness equipment.

All fitness equipment is currently self-funded or sourced from donations. The FDNY Foundation, with its partners, has been instrumental in providing many Firehouses and EMS Stations with fitness equipment. 

As part of the awareness campaign, the founder of Garage Gym Reviews, Cooper Mitchell, participated in firefighter training including climbing up 10 flights of stairs in 130lb equipment. Mitchell interviewed Chief John Regan and several Lieutenants on how they train their team to prepare for the mental and physical strength required in times of crisis. 

"Everything we do is physical," says Captain Robert Cefoli, Firefighter and Fitness Unit Head for the FDNY. "We're in here at 5:30 in the morning working out, getting our bodies ready, so we can do the work. Our city depends on it. If one of us is the weak link, we're a liability." 

"Lack of fitness can add to the stress of it all," says FDNY firefighter, Timothy Clarke of Ladder Company 12. "If you aren't in the right physical condition when you go into an emergency situation, you're going to be exhausted by the time you get to the fire." 

To stay in shape, firefighters often buy fitness equipment. "The guys in the firehouse get equipment largely through donations or they take care of it with their own money," says Clarke. "Everyone's chipping in a hundred bucks. So you come in, you pay and now you have to utilize that finite amount of money to try to get the best equipment you can." 

"FDNY is probably the most well-known fire department in the entire world and these guys are having to sacrifice so much in order to just do their job," says Cooper Mitchell. "These guys are heroes, and they spend their free time fixing used equipment and going in on big purchases together with personal funds." 

The funds for the new training facility equipment were unveiled to the FDNY team on Sept. 9, 2021.

Donations can be made at fdnyfoundation.org/donate/. To ensure your donation goes toward fitness equipment, go to "other" and type in "FDNY fitness equipment donation." 

About Garage Gym Reviews: Garage Gym Reviews is the premier online resource for those who train at home and the leading review site for fitness equipment. We pride ourselves on providing unbiased, in-depth articles that cut through the marketing hype to help people decide whether a product is worth investing in or not. We offer the ability for users to build their own setup and show it off to our community, which is over 291K people strong. 

Connect with Garage Gym Reviews at garagegymreviews.com or on FacebookInstagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact: 
Chloe Ekberg
(980) 368-8223
press@garagegymreviews.com

