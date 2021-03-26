Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Garden party plans help push up UK retail sales

03/26/2021 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 restrictions in Wales begin to ease

LONDON (Reuters) - British retail sales rose in February, helped in part by consumers buying outdoor furniture ahead of a partial relaxing of coronavirus restrictions which will allow people to meet in gardens from next week.

Sales volumes increased by 2.1% from January - in line with a Reuters poll of economists - after a plunge of more than 8% in January when England went back into a lockdown and the rest of the United Kingdom was also under tough restrictions.

Retail sales were down 3.7% compared with February 2020, before the pandemic struck most Western economies, with many non-essential retailers still closed as authorities kept a tight grip on social distancing rules.

Many retailers have rushed to improve or launch their online shopping operations over the past year.

The Office for National Statistics said the share of shopping done online stood at a record high of 36.1%.

The Bank of England says the degree to which households spend the savings they have racked up while being stuck at home will determine the speed of Britain's recovery from its deepest economic shock in more than three centuries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to allow groups of up to six people to meet in gardens from March 29 while non-essential retailers are expected to reopen on April 12.

On Thursday, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed retailers suffered another difficult month in March but expectations for sales for the month ahead turned positive for the first time since December 2019.

The ONS said February's recovery from January, when sales slumped by a monthly 8.2%, was helped by increased shopping at budget-end department stores which were allowed to stay open because they sold food.

"Household goods also fared well, with feedback suggesting spending on home improvement and outdoor products boosted sales as consumers prepared for an easing of lockdown restrictions," ONS statistician Jonathan Athow said.

"However, clothing stores continue to struggle with sales down more than half on their pre-pandemic level."

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aTokyo port to waive entry fee for ships powered by LNG, hydrogen
RE
03:47aConsumer bounce lifts China shares; blue-chips break 5-week losing streak
RE
03:39aGarden party plans help push up UK retail sales
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's rand recovers from two-week low as central bank keeps rates on hold
RE
03:31aBOJ forms panel to help guide central bank digital currency experiment
RE
03:29aU.K. Retail Sales Recovered Slightly in February
DJ
03:28aYields on 10-year JGBs unchanged on year-end thin trade
RE
03:27aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : India-Sierra Leone Foreign Office Consultations (March 25, 2021)
PU
03:26aBOJ forms panel to help guide c.bank digital currency experiment
RE
03:23aGLOBAL PETROLEUM  : Interim Financial Report – Half-year ended 31 December 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
2Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $2.9 billion
4BAIDU INC SHARES SET TO OPEN DOWN 9.09% IN HONG KONG
5New wave of 'hacktivism' adds twist to cybersecurity woes
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ