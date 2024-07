WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Saturday that he briefed President Joe Biden on the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally.

"We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation," Garland said in a statement.

