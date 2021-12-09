Garnett Station Partners Invests in WOW Carwash to Build the Leading Car Wash Platform in the Southwestern United States

Garnett Station Partners, LLC (“Garnett Station”), a New York-based principal investment firm, today announced it has made a growth investment into WOW Carwash (“WOW” or the “Company”), the leading car wash brand in Las Vegas, through its GSP 3.0 Fund, LP. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015 by Todd Bender and Scott Wainwright, WOW Carwash builds and operates eco-friendly, tech-enabled express washes in the Southwest. GSP’s investment will accelerate growth of the region’s leading car wash brand.

“Todd and Scott have built an outstanding brand, culture and operating model that have led to industry-leading unit economics,” said Alex Sloane, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Garnett Station. “We are extremely excited to partner with Todd, Scott and the entire WOW team to provide growth capital and operational resources to support the Company on its continued growth path.”

Todd Bender and Scott Wainwright at WOW added, “We drew on our team’s collective 90+ years of real estate development and car wash operations experience to create the WOW brand and believe that Garnett Station is the right partner to ensure continued success as we build the industry’s leading brand. At WOW, we are more than just car wash operators, we are philanthropic partners within our community and care deeply about our team members and customers. Garnett Station understands our unique positioning and shares our values. We are confident they will bring tremendous strategic value to our business.”

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include food & beverage, health & wellness, automotive and business services. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit www.garnettstation.com.

