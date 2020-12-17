Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Garrigues, chosen by Comunidad #PorElClima for its commitment to sustainability

12/17/2020 | 07:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The project 'Becoming Net Zero' was included in the offset climate change category, which aims to bring about more responsible consumption habits, more sustainable spaces and a smaller carbon footprint through an eco-efficiency plan applied throughout the value chain, with four key points: to boost energy efficiency throughout our office network; to use electricity from renewable sources with guarantee of origin; to use an internal carbon price; and to reduce the impact on the environment, with particular emphasis on employee travel. In 2019, Garrigues cut its electricity consumption by 5.9% and, since July 2020, its 22 offices in the EU use electricity from renewable sources with guarantee of origin, which translates into zero carbon emissions from electricity (scope 2 under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol).

This progress has been possible thanks to a lengthy process during which the firm has honed its commitment to the environment. In 2002, the firm signed on to the United Nations Global Compact and, since 2004, has been publishing annual carbon emissions inventories verified by an independent company. Garrigues' commitment to the environment and to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are both enshrined in its Code of Ethics. The firm has expressed its future commitment to energy efficiency, to using electricity from renewable sources with guarantee of origin and to sustainable travel, always in harmony with best practices and the objectives of the benchmark international organizations.

The group behind Comunidad #PorElClima includes representatives from the public authorities, business and citizens: the Spanish Climate Change Office, the Biodiversity Foundation, the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, the Spanish Association of the Global Compact and the Spanish Green Growth Group, SEO/BirdLife, the Red Cross and ECODES.

Disclaimer

J&A Garrigues SLP published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:42:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aACES Electronics Co. Ltd to Acquire Genesis Connected Solutions
BU
07:52aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power production cut by workers protesting nuclear reform
RE
07:51aPTT : The record date of PTT's shareholders who are entitled to the pre-emptive rights of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited's newly issued ordinary shares for its IPO
PU
07:51aANTERO RESOURCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:51aARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07:50aAnalysis-Global chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and more
RE
07:49aABI responds to Small Pots Working Group report
PU
07:49aAIRBUS : European space and digital players to study build of EU's satellite-based connectivity system
PU
07:49aAIRBUS : The European Commission has selected a consortium of European satellite manufacturers, operators and service ...
PU
07:49aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : wishes you happy holidays!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
4ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
5ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ