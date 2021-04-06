Log in
Garrison : Technology Announces Formation of Government Advisory Panel

04/06/2021 | 09:17am EDT
Expert Panel to Accelerate Company’s Rapid Growth in Government Markets and Enable its Customers with Innovative Hardsec Cross Domain Solutions

Garrison Technology, today announced the creation of its Government Advisory Panel, made up of talented professionals from both the U.S. and U.K. governments. With a combined century and a half of experience, the panel will provide Garrison leadership with strategic guidance and knowledge to continue its rapid growth within the U.S. Federal market and assist customers worldwide. Garrison is revolutionizing ways of working for classified and unclassified government entities, by delivering hardsec FPGA (field-programmable gate array) based web isolation and cross-domain solutions to enable mission critical activities.

The members of the Government Advisory Panel include:

  • Jean Schaffer, President of Verity Insight LLC and former Chief Information Security Officer of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency
  • Professor Ciaran Martin, Professor of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University, and former Head of the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre
  • Cheri McGuire, former Chief Information Security Officer of Standard Chartered PLC and senior member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
  • Phil Reilly, former Senior Paramilitary Officer, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency
  • Lieutenant General James Bashall, former British Army Officer

Jean Schaffer’s experience with the DIA gives her an extensive and in-depth understanding of the U.S. Federal Government community. “I am delighted to be working with Garrison and am confident that with such a varied and highly skilled panel of supporters we can help Garrison to cement its place as a key player in the U.S. Federal Government market.”

Ciaran Martin, who became an independent advisor for Garrison in September 2020, said of the recently formed panel: “Very little of what the U.K. has achieved in cybersecurity over the past few years would have been possible without the expertise and support of so many different partners in the U.S. Federal Government and the U.S. national security community. It is an honour, to team up with old partners and friends to work with the Federal Government to see how Garrison can help it achieve its crucial mission”.

“At Garrison, we are enabling step-changes in cybersecurity protection, information access and collaboration for our customers both in the commercial and government markets,” said David Garfield, CEO of Garrison. “I am thrilled to be working with such a talented group of experts that will support us in developing and delivering our strategy for government customers.”

About Garrison:

Garrison was founded in 2014 by David Garfield and Henry Harrison who, with a wealth of experience, designed a product that eradicates the largest cyber risk to organisations and governments worldwide, that of web-borne threats. The company is backed by investors including Dawn Capital, IP Group, NM Capital and BGF, and has customers across nine countries, from governments to commercial global enterprises.

For more information about Garrison’s unique approach and solutions, please visit https://www.garrison.com/en/government.


© Business Wire 2021
