Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gartner Recognized Planisware in Debut of Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management 2021

04/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Planisware, well-established in the Strategic Portfolio Management market, has added an Enterprise Architecture module to its total solution. With its innovations in Artificial Intelligence, SAFe support for agile organizations, program financial management, and more, Planisware continues to lead the way in the SPM market.

Planisware today announced that it has been recognized in Gartner Inc.’s first-ever publication of its Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) Magic Quadrant. Although the newly recognized market has no vendors positioned as a “Leader,” Gartner positioned Planisware among a handful of other vendors positioned as “Challengers.”

“At Planisware we're honored to be included in Gartner’s new research with other select providers of Strategic Portfolio Management applications,” commented Antoine Villata, CEO of Planisware North America. “As we continue to innovate in our products, we believe, our rapidly growing customer base shows that the market is hungry for expanded SPM capabilities, and we are investing to meet their needs.”

The full report from Gartner is available here.

In its new report, Gartner also predicts that “By 2025, dynamic PMOs will use predictive analytics, enabled by their own citizen data scientists, to deliver improved insights and results for digital business.” Planisware Enterprise 7, released in December, further advances the solution’s SPM-leading Artificial Intelligence capabilities, enabling predictive analytics that can continuously improve with machine learning.

Planisware is a global provider of Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions for new product development (NPD), information technology (IT) organizations, and for architecture, engineering & construction firms (AEC). Major new customers in 2020 include Archer-Daniels-Midland, Kabam, Lear, McKinstry, and many more. Planisware was recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s now discontinued coverage of the Project and Portfolio Management market, 2019 report.

Additional Notes

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management, 22 April 2021, Anthony Henderson, Mbula Schoen, Daniel Stang

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, Published 21 May 2019, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, Daniel Stang

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading global provider of strategic product and project portfolio management solutions with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide across a variety of major industries, including consumer packaged goods, IT, engineering, automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and energy. For more information about Planisware, please visit www.planisware.com or call 888-752-6479


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:49pJBT CORPORATION  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
04:49pSUN COMMUNITIES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:49pHOMESTREET  : First Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
04:48pTRINET  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
04:48pCENTERPOINT ENERGY INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:48pWELBILT, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pPEOPLES BANCORP INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pFIRST CAPITAL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pLUXFER  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Bitcoin hit with record weekly outflow as rally ebbs - CoinShares data
5APPLE INC. : Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ