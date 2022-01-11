Gary Keller Named Most Powerful Leader in Real Estate

Swanepoel Power 200 ranks most powerful executives in the residential real estate industry

Gary Keller, the co-founder of Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, and executive chairman of kwx, the holding company of KW, was ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) as the nation’s most powerful person in real estate for 2022.

“This is a clear win-win for our entire Keller Williams family,” said Keller. “I’m extremely proud to be in business with each of our team members and market center and agent partners.”

“No one succeeds alone, and this is truly a shared moment in recognition of our continued achievements together,” said Keller.

As reported by Swanepoel, “For his steadfast leadership amid a turbulent year, Keller regains the top slot on the SP 200, a position he also reached in 2018. He has been among the five most powerful leaders in real estate for each year since the ranking debuted in 2014.”

Together with Keller, Carl Liebert, the CEO of kwx, was ranked No. 103 on the SP 200. Liebert’s position moved up dramatically from No. 154 in last year’s ranking due to the continued robust efforts at kwx to create alignment, scale and efficiencies across the KW ecosystem focused on an integrated homeownership experience.

“More than ever, we want to thank and recognize our agents and partners for diligently bringing their very best when their clients needed it most,” said Liebert. “It’s our honor to be in business with them.”

Marc King, president of KW, was ranked No. 145 on the annual ranking of influential industry leaders. As of September 30, 2021, across the U.S. and Canada, KW agents closed more than 1.0 million transactions, up 16.1% over YTD ’20, equating to $393.4 billion in sales volume, up 39.1% over YTD ’20.

“And, as a company built by agents, for agents, we wake up every day asking ourselves how we can best support them,” said King.

The 2022 edition of the annual report published today. The SP 200, created and published by real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty, and now in its ninth year, is the only formal annual analysis and ranking of the real estate industry’s 200 most powerful and influential leaders.

“The SP 200 identifies and analyzes the individuals most responsible for shaping the industry’s future in 2022,” said Paul Hagey, T3 Sixty’s executive editor. “As such, this group plays a vital role in adapting to the current industry landscape and charting the course that will affect millions in years to come. This ranking provides a valuable mirror for the industry by identifying the leaders most significantly guiding it.”

