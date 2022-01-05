Gary L. Graham, P.E., Former Assistant Chief Engineer – Design for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Joins McMahon Associates, Inc. as Regional Chief Engineer

McMahon Associates, Inc., a transportation engineering and planning firm, proudly welcomes Gary L. Graham, P.E. to our team, joining the firm as Regional Chief Engineer. Graham is a 33-year veteran of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, most recently as Assistant Chief Engineer for Design. In this new role, Gary will serve in a project management and technical advisory role for our infrastructure projects within Pennsylvania, as well as cross-regionally throughout McMahon’s network of offices. Gary will be a part of the region’s leadership team, involved in strategic planning to strengthen and expand our services. He will work with many of the firm’s current clients, as well as be involved with our growth and business development to expand McMahon’s market reach and service offerings. Gary will also provide mentorship and hands-on project guidance to the McMahon team, drawing upon his years of technical and managerial experience from the perspective of a public agency client.

Recently retiring from his position at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Gary was responsible for all highway and facility design activities within the Commission’s 564-mile toll system and oversaw a staff of nearly 70 engineering personnel. He managed the Highway and Facilities Program of the Commission’s Capital Plan along with their combined yearly budget of $585 million.

During his more than three-decade career at the PA Turnpike, Gary managed thousands of projects, and when he was the Chief Bridge Engineer, led efforts to bring segmental bridge construction into Pennsylvania, which is particularly useful for wide-water crossings like the Susquehanna River. This construction standard allowed the use of repeated section design and fabrication which creates construction efficiencies and cost savings to major bridge projects, and is now another acceptable bridge type that can be used within the state of PA.

Gary was also instrumental, as the PA Turnpike’s Assistant Chief Engineer – Design, in the evolution of the Turnpike’s current modernization efforts, including the rollout of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), revitalization and upgrading of electronic signage and rest area facilities, traffic monitoring and issue resolution, and overall lane expansion along the entire 500+ mile length of the Turnpike.

“I am proud that I had the opportunity to serve the public for more than 30 years at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission helping to create a modern and safe highway infrastructure within our state,” said Gary L. Graham, P.E. “My career at the Turnpike gave me a wealth of opportunities to work my way up from a bridge engineer to Chief Bridge Engineer and ultimately to my last position as Assistant Chief Engineer for all design projects. It has been a thrilling and satisfying career. Upon my retirement from the Commission, I was looking for a chance to use all of the accumulated knowledge that I have in order to help build a design program, and to nurture future design engineers. McMahon is giving me a great opportunity! They already have a fantastic design group, and with my contributions, I hope to help it grow and achieve all of the firm’s aspirations.”

“Gary Graham has been a fantastic leader and strong advocate for our industry while at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission,” said Joseph DeSantis, P.E., PTOE, President and CEO of McMahon Associates, Inc. “Our firm has had the opportunity to work closely with Gary during much of his career, and we are keenly aware of the tremendous management skills he has provided on projects, notwithstanding the quality leadership he has long provided at the Turnpike Commission. He is widely respected by all in the transportation engineering community that know and have interacted with him, and it is truly an honor to have someone of his professionalism and character join the McMahon team. Our veteran team of engineers already have the advantage of knowing the level of expertise and value that he will bring to the projects and clients we serve, and our younger design staff will have an unprecedented opportunity to learn from one of the best in the transportation industry. I have no doubt that our structural and highway design practice will flourish cross-regionally, by having Gary on our team and showcasing his vast experience and design ingenuity.”

Mr. Graham has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Structural Engineering, both from Penn State University. He is a past President and Treasurer for the Association for Bridge Construction and Design (ABCD) and a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers (PSPE). He has been a featured speaker and panelist for countless industry presentations during his career, including most recently, at the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC)/ Pennsylvania – Eastern Chapter annual meeting.

Since 1976, McMahon Associates, Inc. has specialized in delivering innovative engineering, planning, design and technological transportation solutions to our clients. We have built trusting and lasting relationships by satisfying, and often surpassing, the needs of both governmental and private sector clients. We provide services for transportation projects from planning, to design and permitting, through construction. With more than 200 dedicated professionals in 15 offices along the East Coast, McMahon has the talent, ability and expertise to address any transportation assignment. For more information visit www.mcmahonassociates.com.

