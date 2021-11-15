Gas Amendment Bill Should Put Communities First, Say People of Mpumalanga

The people of Mpumalanga in Mbombela and Emalahleni are of the view that the Gas Amendment Bill should include mechanisms to protect communities affected by the production of gas. They expressed this view to members of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy during public hearings on the Bill over the past weekend.

Community members said the Bill should address issues relating to health and safety, as well as community development projects.

Ms Promise Mabilo was one of the community member who made an input, saying that communities should have been consulted in the drafting of the Bill. "We disagree with the approach, because, in our view, when a Bill is already drafted it implies that communities should just endorse," she said.

However, committee chairperson Mr Sahlulele Luzipo clarified the matter, saying that the Bill in its current form was drafted by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. The committee is soliciting inputs from members of the public in order to make sure that their views are eloquently covered when the Bill eventually becomes an Act of Parliament.

The first public hearing was held on Saturday, 13 November 2021, at the Mbombela Civic Centre, and the second one was held on Sunday at Emalahleni Local Municipality in Witbank.

The Bill was referred to the committee by the Speaker of the National Assembly on 29 April 2021. The committee is currently processing it and public hearings are part of its public participation initiatives.

In July this year, the committee received 19 written submissions on the Bill from civil society groups and organisations.

The Bill aims, amongst other things, to amend the Gas Act of 2001 in order to provide for the promotion of the orderly development of the gas industry, as well as to provide for new developments and changing technologies in the gas sector.

Next weekend the committee will hold public hearings in Gauteng.

Justice Molafo

15 November 2021