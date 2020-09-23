Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gas Transmission Pipelines: Interstate Transportation of Natural Gas Is Generally Reliable, but FERC Should Better Identify and Assess Emerging Risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

The interstate pipeline system that transports natural gas has generally been reliable, but interruptions can be serious. For example, 7,000 homes and businesses in Rhode Island didn't have heat during a weeklong service outage in January 2019.

However, because the system has been reliable, the commission responsible for overseeing its reliability-the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-doesn't routinely review pipeline operator reports that could help it better identify and respond to future risks.

Demands on the pipeline system are increasing, and our recommendations will help the Commission ensure service continues to be reliable.

Disclaimer

GAO - Government Accountability Office published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 16:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pChina's carbon neutral pledge could curb global warming by 0.3°C -researchers
RE
01:16pU.S. business activity slows, house price inflation accelerates
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pWall Street retreats as business activity slows
RE
01:14pU.S. CDC reports 200,275 coronavirus deaths
RE
01:11pA LITTLE HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS : banks team up as FX trading gets tougher
RE
01:08pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 6,874,982 as of yesterday vs 6,825,697 in previous report on sept. 22
RE
01:07pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 200,275 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 199,462 in previous report on sept. 22
RE
01:05pDRIVER BOOSTER 8 : The Best Driver Updater and Works Well with NO Internet Connection
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
5GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group