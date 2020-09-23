Gas Transmission Pipelines: Interstate Transportation of Natural Gas Is Generally Reliable, but FERC Should Better Identify and Assess Emerging Risks

The interstate pipeline system that transports natural gas has generally been reliable, but interruptions can be serious. For example, 7,000 homes and businesses in Rhode Island didn't have heat during a weeklong service outage in January 2019.

However, because the system has been reliable, the commission responsible for overseeing its reliability-the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-doesn't routinely review pipeline operator reports that could help it better identify and respond to future risks.

Demands on the pipeline system are increasing, and our recommendations will help the Commission ensure service continues to be reliable.