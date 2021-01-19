Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gas Turbines Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2024 - Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery | SpendEdge

01/19/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Gas Turbines will register an incremental spend of about USD 2.78 billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.79% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Gas Turbines market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get free report sample within minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005424/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Gas Turbines Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Gas Turbines Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Gas Turbines market

Gas Turbines Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Gas Turbines research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

Spend Growth and Demand Segmentation

  • The Gas Turbines market will register an incremental spend of USD 2.78 billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.79% from 2020-2024
  • On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Gas Turbines suppliers enlisted in this report

This Gas Turbines procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Siemens AG
  • General Electric Co.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Capstone Turbine Corp.
  • IHI Corp.
  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
  • Ansaldo Energia S.p.A
  • Solar Turbines Inc.
  • Flex Energy Solutions
  • OPRA Turbines

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Gas Turbines requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more Request for demo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aEPA Takes RFS-related Actions to help Farmers and Refiners
PU
10:14aBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Polish Financial Supervision Authority recommendation regarding suspension of dividend payment in the first half of 2021
PU
10:14aJaspreet Singh Joins Bounteous Executive Team As Chief Strategy & Insights Officer
BU
10:13aOil gains on hopes for improving demand
RE
10:13aInnovative Tech Solution to Dampen the Digital Divide During COVID
PR
10:13aINTEL CORP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
10:13aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - McCarthy & Stone PLC
PR
10:13aTopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Brighten Up the Holidays
GL
10:12aStellantis ceo says group will launch 10 new electrified models in 2021
RE
10:12aDollar slides as investors look to Yellen comments on stimulus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ