WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Despite government emergency aid in December, prices for gas also rose significantly in the second half of 2022. For private households, the gas price climbed by an average of 16.2 percent to 9.34 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the first half of the year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Monday. This takes into account the December emergency aid from the German government, through which German households with gas or district heating were waived the December discount. Compared with the same period last year, gas prices rose by 36.7 percent.

Non-household customers such as companies and public authorities paid an average of 8.06 cents per kilowatt hour of gas. That was 25.3 percent more in the first half of 2022.

There was also an increase in the price of electricity, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Private households and non-household customers had to pay 4.4 percent more here than in the first half of 2022. The average electricity price for household customers was 34.96 cents per kilowatt hour. Non-household customers paid an average of 20.74 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity in the second half of the year./jgl/DP/men