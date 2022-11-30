Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gas blast at Pakistan coal mine kills 9 workers; 4 hurt

11/30/2022 | 02:22pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) -A gas blast at a coal mine killed nine workers in a northwestern Pakistani district on Wednesday, a government official said, and a team investigating the incident said gas sparks had caused the explosion.

There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies were recovered, said Adnan Farid, the area deputy commissioner.

The remaining four miners were rescued from the rubble and have suffered critical injuries, he said.

A government team from the mineral development department inspected the site of the incident and said the explosion took place "due to gas sparks inside the mine," Orakzai district police chief Nazeer Khan told Reuters.

A government report seen by Reuters said the blast caused the collapse of the mine, and that gas build-up had triggered the blast. It didn't specify what type of gas it was.

Coal deposits are found in the northwestern Orakzai district that sits on the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.

Mine workers have complained that a lack of safety gear and poor working conditions are the key causes of frequent accidents, labour union officials have said in the past.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi and Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

By Jibran Ahmad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:36aUK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
09:35aUK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
09:32aUK sanctions Russian officials involved in forced military mobilisation
RE
09:32aOctopus Energy's takeover of collapsed UK supplier Bulb set for next month
RE
09:28aUkraine says Russia must withdraw from Zaporizhzhia plant for protection plan to succeed
RE
09:26aSpotify CEO renews attack on Apple after Musk's salvo
RE
09:22aGas blast at Pakistan coal mine kills 9 workers; 4 hurt
RE
09:19aAlzheimer's drug slows decline but with side-effects
RE
09:18aCOVID hit HIV detection in Europe, threatens eradication progress
RE
09:16aU.S. hedge fund Engine Capital urges Univar to review strategic options
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: How to be hawkish by J.Powell
2VODAFONE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
3Bank of England consults on remaining Basel bank capital rules
4Flex LNG - Ex Date Q3 2022
5LVMH: 2022 Interim dividend

HOT NEWS