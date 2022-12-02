Gas flow resumes from Equitrans Pennsylvania site after November leak

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Equitrans Midstream Corp on
Friday said it has received agency approvals to flow gas out of
the Rager Mountain storage facility in Pennsylvania following a
November natural gas leak that lasted for several days.
The site began flowing gas on Thursday, a day after it was
approved, Equitrans said in an emailed response, adding it will
continue to obtain the most accurate estimate of the leak that
started on Nov. 6.
Equitrans had estimated the size of the leak at about
100 million cubic feet per day, according to the Pennsylvania
Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The flow of gas was stopped on Nov. 19 and an
investigation to determine the cause of the incident is ongoing,
the company said.
Two temporary bridge plugs were installed to stop the
venting of gas and more than 250 feet of cement was pumped into
the wellbore above the plugs to ensure venting does not recur.
"Equitrans is conducting a comprehensive review of all
storage wells at Rager Mountain. The future status of storage
well 2244 will be decided at a later date," it added.
Equitrans said Rager Mountain can store 9 billion cubic
feet of gas. The leaking well, called the George L. Reade 1
storage well, was one of 10 operating storage wells at the
facility.
The well is currently not in service, a source familiar
with the investigation said on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) continues its
investigation into the cause of the leak and to determine
whether enforcement action is necessary, the source said.
Equitrans said it is coordinating all post-incident
response activities with DEP and PHMSA.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)