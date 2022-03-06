Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine damaged by Russian fighting, local governor says

03/06/2022 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Ukrainian engineers scrambled on Sunday to repair a gas pipeline damaged by Russian forces, halting supplies to parts of southeastern Ukraine, the Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Engineers had shut down the pipe to prevent gas from leaking, he said, adding that gas flow downstream was now dropping and would stop completely later in the day.

Kyrylenko said that every location between the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region and the port of Berdyansk would be left without gas while the damage is repaired. The distance between the two towns is 117 km (73 miles).

"We are working hard to remove this problem as quickly as possible," Kyrylenko said.

(Reporting by Max Hunder in KOSICE, Slovakia; Editing by Matthias Williams and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aRussia says sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions
RE
10:36a'People's Convoy' truck protest drives laps around Washington
RE
10:36aEvacuation of Ukraine's Mariupol fails again, stranding civilians under siege
RE
10:36aGas pipeline in eastern Ukraine damaged by Russian fighting, local governor says
RE
10:22aMore than 3,500 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
RE
10:13aFive wounded after Russian forces fire at anti-occupation protest in Ukraine, says agency
RE
10:13aFive wounded after russian forces fire at protest in occupied so…
RE
10:09aU.S. top diplomat Blinken reassures Moldova amid refugee influx from Ukraine
RE
10:07aOil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays
RE
10:06aChina's President Xi reiterates grain security, urges for domestic dominance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls
2'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's..
3Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard..
4Global wheat price rise to cost Egypt additional 12 to 15 billion EGP -..
5Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab

HOT NEWS