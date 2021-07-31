Gas production and exports increased over the six months

According to the operative data, Azerbaijan produced 17.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January-June 2021. The production of oil (including condensate) decreased by 369.1 thousand tons compared to the same period a year before.

'Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli' accounted for 11.4 million tons of oil produced in the republic while 'Shah Deniz' for 1.9 million tons (condensate). SOCAR's oil output amounted to 3.9 million tons (including condensate).

During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 14 million tons. Out of this consortium accounts for 13.3 million tons, SOCAR for 738.7 thousand. The transportation of oil (including the condensate) for exporting is approximately 667 thousand tons, namely 4.8 per cent lower than the relevant period of 2020.

During 6 months, gas output amounted to 20.3 bcm. 6.4 bcm of gas production extracted from ACG, while 10 bcm from Shah Deniz. SOCAR produced 3.9 bcm gas during this period. Gas was transported with an increase of 990 million cm, namely 5.1 per cent compared to the relevant period of last year.

During this period, gas sales amounted to 9.1 bcm, which was 36 % more compared to the same period previous year. In the January-June, 4.7 bcm gas was exported to Turkey, 3.2 bcm gas to Europe, 1.2 bcm to Georgia. During this period, the BTC pipeline system was supplied with 50.5 million cubic meters of gas. It should be noted that, during this period 2.7 bcm gas was exported to Turkey through TANAP.

Since its commissioning till 1 July 2021, 567 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from 'Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli' and 'Shah Deniz'. 535 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while 32 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Since their commissioning till 1 July 2021, 567 million tons oil (including condensate) were exported from these fields.

Since their commissioning till 1 July 2021, 183 bcm gas was extracted from 'Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli', 145 bcm from 'Shah Deniz'. During this period, more than 98 bcm gas were exported from Shah Deniz.

Azerbaijan refined 3.3 million tons of oil in January- June 2021. Oil refinery has been 276.3 thousand tons more in comparison with the relevant period of the previous year.

