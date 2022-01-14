Log in
Gasbol 4-year access open season approved: Update

01/14/2022 | 01:52pm EST
Brazil's hydrocarbons regulator ANP approved the start of an open season for 2022-2026 capacity on natural gas pipeline operator TBG's 2,593km (1,610mi) Bolivia-Brasil pipeline (Gasbol).

TBG is now responsible for conducting the rest of the process, following the rules determined by ANP, and should release an open call for gas shippers soon.

The period for shippers to file notifications of interest in the open season will start on 17 January and will be done on the unified capacity platform (POC) website.

Shippers will be able to transport up to 18mn m³/d in fixed daily volumes.

The new contracts will replace last December's short-term capacity deals, which were granted while waiting for ANP to approve the four-year access open season.

By Rebecca Gompertz

