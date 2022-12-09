Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce

12/09/2022 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce

VALENCIA/MARACAY, Venezuela (Reuters) - Long lines for motorists at Venezuela's refueling stations are back due to repeated outages at state oil company PDVSA's refineries and a lack of diesel and gasoline imports.

In 2020 and again in 2021, drivers had to line up for days to get gasoline and farmers halted work because of insufficient diesel. The shortages had eased earlier this year as imports of Iranian crude boosted refinery output.

But Venezuela's refining network again is operating at a fraction of its capacity due to problems with deep-conversion units essential for motor fuel production, according to workers, leading to a new round of shortages.

"I had more than 100 cars before me in the line when I arrived in the afternoon. Right after midnight, the station ran out of gasoline," said Ramon Blanco, a 32-year-old who filled up the next day at another station. "I hope we don't go back to that terrible time when we had to line up for days."

Venezuela's central region has been most affected by the fuel scarcity, which has not yet reached the capital city Caracas. But lines also have reappeared in Falcon state, home of PDVSA's largest oil refineries.

At many stations, hundreds of motorcycle drivers - a common way of transportation in the country - circle every morning waiting for a chance to fill up. Some motorists said they worry about the dollar-denominated prices charged for the gasoline when supplies are available.

PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment. On Thursday, it said on Twitter operations would be extended at several central-region stations.

PERSISTENT OUTAGES

The fluid catalytic cracker at Venezuela's largest refinery, the 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay in Falcon state, has been out of service since last week. It was the plant's third outage since July on power interruptions and unplanned maintenance. The unit has been offline for a total of 23 days this year.

Due to the situation in Amuay, part of the country's Paraguana refining complex, PDVSA is now trying to restart the adjacent Cardon refinery's cracking unit - which has remained offline the whole year - and the naphtha reformer, which has been out of service three times this year.

Workers from Iran's state company Naftiran Intertrade Co (NICO) have been repairing and trying to revive PDVSA's 146,000-bpd El Palito refinery, the country's smallest.

Iran has supplied millions of barrels of oil this year to feed El Palito and other Venezuelan refineries and PDVSA has revamped its facilities' crude diet to keep them running amid a lack of lighter grades to produce motor fuel.

But unstable electricity has especially dogged Paraguana's twin refineries after at least three power blackouts and two minor fires hit the complex this year. At El Palito, a fire and a power outage have affected operations in recent months.

On Venezuela's eastern coast, two crude distillation units and a hydro-processing plant at the 187,000-bpd Puerto la Cruz refinery are in service, workers told Reuters.

"We are trying our best because we are under pressure to restart some plants for producing gasoline," said a worker from Amuay. "We know how dire the situation is out there."

(Reporting by Tibisay Romero in Valencia and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Tibisay Romero and Mircely Guanipa


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.33% 75.42 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.22742 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.73355 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.05478 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.43% 2.34 Delayed Quote.-27.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.66% 0.64182 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. -0.78% 1.273 End-of-day quote.42.39%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
WTI -2.17% 70.477 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
Latest news "Economy"
01:39pWarner Bros TV channel executives leave amid restructuring - Deadline
RE
01:29pSoybeans ease from three-month high on added global stocks
RE
01:28pGasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce
RE
01:28pSaudi prince made personal mediation efforts for Griner release, says foreign minister
RE
01:18pUkraine says situation in key areas of Donbas front remains very difficult
RE
01:17pKremlin: Griner-Bout swap not sign of improving U.S.-Russia ties
RE
01:17pBroadcom faces EU antitrust probe into $61 bln VMware deal - sources
RE
01:15pWhite House doctors urge Americans to get updated COVID boosters
RE
01:11pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln buyout bid
RE
01:09pElton John quits Twitter
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
2U.S. producer prices increase in November
3Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data
4UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
5Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%

HOT NEWS