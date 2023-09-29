composite index was minus 8 in September. Any reading below zero suggests activity contracted from the previous month. The future composite index that gauges the outlook for the next six months ticked down to 1 from 2 in August, as expectations for production and new orders softened. (DJN) German inflation in September notched its lowest rate since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, raising the possibility the European Central Bank has reached the peak in its interest rate-raising cycle. Consumer prices were 4.5% higher than a year earlier, compared with 6.1% in August, measured by national standards, preliminary data from the German statistics office showed. It was the lowest on-year rise since February 2022. (DJN) Economic sentiment in the eurozone fell for the fifth month in a row in September on tumbling consumer confidence. The 20-nation bloc's economic sentiment indicator, an aggregate measure of business and consumer confidence, declined from a revised 93.6 in August to 93.3 this month, European Commission data showed. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a 92.5 reading. (DJN) Germany's jobless rate held steady in September, near record lows, reflecting continued tightness in the labor market despite concerns over the strength of Europe's largest economy. The U.K. economy grew in the second quarter at the same rate as previously estimated, but upward revisions to the prior quarter's figures indicate the economy could be withstanding some of the pressures from high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis. Feedback Loop

