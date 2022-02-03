Gassco - Kårstø - major accidents and follow-up of the operation and maintenance of safety-critical valves
The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has carried out an audit of major accidents and Gassco's follow-up of the operation and maintenance of safety-critical valves at Kårstø.
The audit was conducted between 6 and 10 December 2021.
Objective
The objective of the audit was to verify that Gassco, in its role of operator, through Equinor, its TSP (technical service provider), is meeting the requirements in the regulations and its own procedures as concerns the follow-up of valves and reducing the risk of a major accident.
Result
No non-conformities were identified.
One improvement point was identified, relating to the planning and execution of maintenance.
What happens next?
We have asked Gassco to give us its assessment of the improvement point observed.
The reply deadline is set at 17 February 2022.
