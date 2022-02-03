Log in
Gassco – Kårstø – major accidents and follow-up of the operation and maintenance of safety-critical valves

02/03/2022 | 04:39am EST
Gassco - Kårstø - major accidents and follow-up of the operation and maintenance of safety-critical valves

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has carried out an audit of major accidents and Gassco's follow-up of the operation and maintenance of safety-critical valves at Kårstø.

Published: 03 February 2022
  • Maintenance management

The audit was conducted between 6 and 10 December 2021.

Objective

The objective of the audit was to verify that Gassco, in its role of operator, through Equinor, its TSP (technical service provider), is meeting the requirements in the regulations and its own procedures as concerns the follow-up of valves and reducing the risk of a major accident.

Result

No non-conformities were identified.

One improvement point was identified, relating to the planning and execution of maintenance.

What happens next?

We have asked Gassco to give us its assessment of the improvement point observed.

The reply deadline is set at 17 February 2022.

Additional information is not available in English
Contact
Eileen Brundtland
Press contact
Phone: +47 51 87 35 12
E-mail: eileen.brundtland@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS