Gassco – Kårstø – major accidents and follow-up of the operation and maintenance of safety-critical valves

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has carried out an audit of major accidents and Gassco's follow-up of the operation and maintenance of safety-critical valves at Kårstø.

Published: 03 February 2022

The audit was conducted between 6 and 10 December 2021.

The objective of the audit was to verify that Gassco, in its role of operator, through Equinor, its TSP (technical service provider), is meeting the requirements in the regulations and its own procedures as concerns the follow-up of valves and reducing the risk of a major accident.

No non-conformities were identified.

One improvement point was identified, relating to the planning and execution of maintenance.

We have asked Gassco to give us its assessment of the improvement point observed.

The reply deadline is set at 17 February 2022.