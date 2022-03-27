Gates Foundation, Qatar to spend $200 mln on climate-adaptive agriculture

DOHA, March 27 (Reuters) - Major gas producer Qatar and the
Gates Foundation will jointly invest up to $200 million over the
next two years to help prepare farmers in developing countries
to adapt to climate change.
The new partnership, announced on Sunday at a conference in
the Gulf Arab state, focuses on introducing climate-adaptive
farming methods and technology to communities that depend on
agriculture for both food and income, primarily in sub-Sahran
Africa, said Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Gates
Foundation.
"We are trying to help those communities grapple with the
reality of climate change now and, in a way, help insulate them
from the future damages of climate change," which can pull them
deeper into poverty, he told Reuters.
For example, the partnership aims to introduce dual-use
chickens, raised for both food and egg production, to low-income
women farmers in parts of Africa. The chickens are bred to be
productive in a variety of climate conditions.
"Climate change is already happening. We are already seeing
more frequent droughts, more frequent floods, less predictable
weather," Suzman said.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a major nonprofit
that tackles poverty and inequity. It will fund the partnership
on a 50-50 basis with Qatar's state Fund for Development, Suzman
said.
