Gateway Celebrates Folds of Honor with 2020 Year-End Donation

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, has been a proud supporter of Folds of Honor since 2017. Gateway donates $5 for every mortgage loan closed through the 165 mortgage centers across the country. In 2020, Gateway donated $175,005--bringing the overall total to $366,450 since the partnership began almost four years ago. In addition, a number of Gateway’s mortgage loan originators also make matching contributions to Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

“Our mission is to strengthen the communities we serve, and we are proud to support the military families who have made great sacrifices to protect our freedoms. We are also proud of our team members who have chosen to make matching contributions – we believe in giving back to our communities,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “We are honored to work with Folds of Honor, an organization that does so much for our country’s veterans and their communities.”

The Gateway team achieved a record-breaking year in 2020, funding more than $11.3 billion in mortgage loans for the year, surpassing the previous record year of $7.7 billion funded loans in 2019. Gateway, funding over $1 billion a month in residential mortgage loans during six different months in 2020, and in October of 2020, set an all-time high for monthly volume by funding more than $1.1 billion in loans for the month.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st).

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, the Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including approximately 4,500 in 2020 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org.

